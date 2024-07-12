President of Argentina Javier Milei will travel to the United States on Friday for a weekend trip to participate in the 2024 edition of Allen & Company’s Sun Valley Conference in Idaho.

The trip marks the fifth time Milei has visited the United States since taking office in December. Like all of his previous visits to the U.S., Milei will not meet with President Joe Biden.

Milei is slated to depart Argentina on Friday and will return from the United States on Sunday. He will reportedly be accompanied by a small group composed of his sister, Karina Milei; Economy Minister Luis Caputo; top economy adviser Demian Reidel; and Gerardo Werthein, the Argentine ambassador to Washington. Werthein will join Milei’s entourage once he and his staff land in the United States.

“The president will begin with a keynote address to all participants. In addition, he will meet with some of the founders and owners of the largest companies in the world. These meetings are crucial to disseminate our strategy and attract investments, contributing to the country’s development,” Werthein told Argentine newspaper La Nación on Thursday.

The timing of Milei’s visit has prompted some speculation that he would attend the final match of the regional Copa América soccer tournament, in which Argentina is vying for the trophy against Colombia, but La Nación reported that Milei’s presence at the event in Miami is “not planned.”

Milei recently returned from Brazil, where he participated in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. Like in America, Milei did not schedule any meeting with that nation’s far-left president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has insisted that Milei needs to issue an apology if he ever expects to talk to him. Milei has repeatedly called Lula an “angry communist” and “corrupt” in interviews, referring to Lula’s multiple criminal convictions on corruption charges.

The Argentine president met with Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of CPAC, lending him support amidst Bolsonaro’s recent indictments for alleged misappropriation of jewelry gifted by the government of Saudi Arabia during his presidency.

Milei similarly traveled to Washington, DC, in February to participate in the American version of CPAC, where he met with former President Donald Trump.

In April, Milei traveled to the United States as part of a broader international tour that saw him land in Miami to receive the “Ambassador of Light” award from the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish organization in recognition of Milei’s support for Israel and “his unwavering dedication to spreading freedom, hope and positivity in the face of darkness.” Milei then traveled to Austin, Texas, to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Milei traveled to the United States again in early May, where he once again met with Musk in Los Angeles, California, and delivered a speech at the Milken Institute Global Conference. In late May, Milei traveled to California once more, holding several meetings that included encounters with the CEOs of Google, Facebook, OpenAI, and Apple, as well as delivering a dissertation at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Shortly before taking office, Milei traveled to New York in November to visit the burial site of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, as the first stop of his visit to the United States. Milei also met with U.S. officials during his November trip, but, much like his subsequent travels, his November agenda did not include a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.