Alex Marlow: Here’s Why Trump Knows He’ll Win Trade War with China

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about tariffs on China.

Marlow stated that China’s economy is “not on strong grounds. Their property market is bad. Their youth unemployment is very high. Their domestic spending is weak, people are hoarding their money, and they’re concerned about deflation. So, they’re acting defiant against Trump…but the reality is is they’re much weaker than they let on, and Trump knows this. So, if they can’t export, then they don’t have an economy.”

He added that engaging in intellectual property theft is a key part of China’s economic strategy.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo