Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on Monday that an arrest has been made in connection to a firebombing of a New Mexico Tesla dealership and a subsequent attack on the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters.

“BREAKING: We have made an arrest in connection to the February firebombing of a New Mexico Tesla dealership and the March attack on the New Mexico Republican Party Headquarters,” Bondi said in the announcement.

“We will be prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law. We are seeking up to 40 years in prison — no negotiating. Outstanding work by @FBI, @ATF, and @USAO_NM!” she continued, previewing forthcoming details on the arrest.

The Department of Justice provided further details on the arrest and federal charges slapped against Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40. According to the press release, investigators linked Wagner “to both incidents through surveillance footage and scene evidence.”

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” Bondi said in a statement accompanying the press release. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest is part of his federal agency’s “aggressive efforts to investigate and hold accountable those who have targeted Tesla facilities in various states across the country.”

“Thank you to our agents and support teams in Albuquerque who did an outstanding job executing the mission. Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, we will continue to locate and arrest those responsible for these acts of domestic terrorism, and the FBI will work with partners at the Department of Justice to ensure such lawbreakers face justice,” he added.

The attack on the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico followed the attack on the Tesla dealership the month prior. The entryway of the headquarters was damaged in the attack, which also resulted in interior smoke damage.