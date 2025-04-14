Junior at Texas High School Makes Perfect Scores on ACT and SAT

An extremely smart young man at a high school in Grapevine, Texas, accomplished something incredible this school year.

The junior at Grapevine High School, who is identified as Piyush Mallick, made perfect scores on two major tests, 11 Alive reported Saturday.

The outlet said the young man “posted the 36 on the ACT on his first try last October and 1600 on the SAT on his second try in March, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD officials said. On his first attempt at the SAT, Mallick got a 1590, just shy of the perfect score.”

The student said his goal was reached due to the courses offered through the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and his teachers played a significant role in the achievement.

On March 11, school officials announced Mallick and a fellow student had reached another goal.

“Congratulations to Grapevine High School senior Peyton Squires and junior Piyush Mallick for earning a spot in the UIL 5A Cross Examination Debate State Tournament to be held March 21-22 at the University of Texas at Austin,” the school district said.

“The team advanced after finishing as the first place team in the UIL 5A-District 6 competition in January, where the team went undefeated,” the post read:

Mallick is one among many other young people across the nation who have worked hard to achieve their academic dreams.

In May, twin brothers at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, got perfect scores when they took the ACT as they prepared for college, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Eric and Samuel Lipsutz are juniors at North High School who scored a 36 on the ACT exam after sitting for the test in April, Parkway Schools announced on Friday, noting their score is the highest possible,” the article said.

More recently, a high school senior in Douglas County, Georgia, earned $1 million in scholarships and 58 acceptances to schools in different areas, along with another high school senior in the state who achieved 52 college acceptances and $1.8 million in scholarships.