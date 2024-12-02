Fidel Castro’s Club-Owner Grandson Plans Lavish Birthday Bash While Cubans Starve

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban communist mass murderer Fidel Castro, is reportedly advertising a lavish birthday party in Havana this week amid the ongoing collapse of Cuba’s infrastructure caused by decades of communism.

The late communist dictator’s grandson reportedly announced the upcoming party on his Instagram account over the weekend. Castro often uses his Instagram account to share content showcasing his luxury lifestyle — one that most Cubans, impoverished and forced to endure inhumane living conditions for more than six decades of communism, could not possibly hope to emulate.

The lavish event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 5, at the EFE Bar, a “VIP” establishment he owns, located in the Havana district of Vedado, known for its extravagant parties. EFE Bar is advertising the party in an Instagram story on its account at press time (Instagram “stories” are usually scheduled to disappear within 24 hours).

According to information in the party’s advertisement flyer, the Castro birthday bash will have a white dress code and will be attended by both artists and “first class surprise guests.” The party will also feature a welcome cocktail for Sandro’s personal guests, a complimentary beer for the rest of the attendees, “a shot of tequila Rose for the first 20 women,” and “free sparkling wine for everyone.”

According to Cubanet, one of the main promoters and organizers of the party is Carlos Rogelio Bolufé García, whom the outlet described as a “relative of the well-known agent of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), Rogelio Enrique Bolufé Izquierdo.” Bolufé García reportedly arrived in Miami in 2020 and presented himself as an “opponent” of the Castro regime on a local television show at the time.

The announcement of the upcoming birthday base occurs as Cuba faces a dire humanitarian crisis and the systematic collapse of its entire infrastructure wrought upon by the inevitable result of more than six decades of disastrous communist policies. The dramatic situation is marked by widespread shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and water, as well as rampant hunger and little access to adequate health and other public services. In their desperation, a growing number of Cubans are now forced to scavenge through garbage to find something to survive.

The communist disaster has dramatically worsened in recent years, and as of July, 90 percent of Cubans are now forced to live in conditions of extreme poverty.

The inhumane living conditions have forced a growing number of Cubans to flee communism in recent years, prompting what is now described as the largest exodus of Cubans in the country’s history. More than 850,000 Cubans have arrived in the United States since 2022. The record-breaking number of Cubans fleeing their country forced the Castro regime to admit in 2023 that the country’s population is collapsing.

Cuba’s rundown power grid, which forces Cubans to live with near-endless blackouts, completely collapsed in October. While the ruling communists managed to bring it back online, particularly in luxurious parts of Havana, it currently operates at a much more diminished capacity. Cubans are expected to begin facing in December blackouts worse than the ones they endured on an almost daily basis prior to October’s collapse.

The Castro regime announced a series of “wartime economy” measures in July with the desperate goal of “saving socialism.” As of late November, the measures have had no effect on improving the country’s dramatic situation, leading to communist officials openly begging international sympathizers of the regime to engage in “economic cooperation” and help fund the authoritarian regime in a November gathering of communists held in Paris, France.

Sandro Castro’s expensive lifestyle has been the subject of fierce criticism from outraged Cuban nationals who struggle to survive in the communist nation. In September, Fidel Castro’s grandson recorded himself partaking in a luxury meal at an elite seafood restaurant in Cuba where dishes range in price from $175 to $437. In July, Castro posted a photo of himself during his stay at El Patrón, a luxurious estate away from the reach of regular Cubans.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.