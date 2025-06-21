Blazing Brazilian Balloon Crash Kills 8 But Spares At Least 13 Others

Seemingly defying all odds, more than a dozen people somehow survived a ride on a hot air balloon that caught fire, rose skyward, then tumbled to the ground in Brazil — killing at least 8 who were on board.

The Sun posted a video of the crash on YouTube:

The Daily Mail reported that 14 people apparently jumped to safety before the craft burned completely, while ABC News reported that 13 survived and were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

The accident occurred in the country’s southern state of Santa Catarina in its Praia Grande region, known as a hot air ballooning location. Around 30 balloons were reportedly flying in the region on the morning of the accident with the one that crashed one of the last to take off.

ABC translated a video posted by Governor Jorginho Mello On X, who said, “We are in mourning. A tragedy has happened. We will see how it unfolds, what happened, why it happened. But the important thing now is for the state structure to do what it can.”

The fire reportedly started in a back-up burner stored in the basket. One of the survivors was the pilot.

According to the pilot’s account in the Mail, the survivors avoided certain death by following his directions. After noticing the flames he immediately tried to lower the balloon, ordering passengers to jump when the craft got close to the ground.

The report continued:

Some managed to leap to safety, surviving with injuries — but others did not make it out in time. The hot air balloon weighed much less after those people had escaped — so it rose up into the sky, carrying the passengers who stayed behind in the basket with it. As the fire spread, the balloon detached from the basket, which then began to speed towards the ground.

Among those who remained in the basket, no one is said to have survived. Police and fire crews remained at the scene throughout Saturday.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.