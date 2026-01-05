Nolte: Pope Leo Expresses Concern for Venezuela’s Sovereignty After Maduro Capture

Speaking to a Monday audience gathered for the recitation of the Angelus at St. Peter’s Square in Rome, Italy, Monday, Pope Leo XIV closed his remarks by expressing his concern for the people of Venezuela and the country’s sovereignty.

All of this comes in the wake of America’s successful capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro, a narco-terrorist communist and gangster who illegally seized power in Venezuela in 2013, was extradited to New York for various criminal charges after a daring Delta Force raid over the weekend.

“With deep concern, I am following the developments in Venezuela,” said the Pope. “The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail above all other considerations and encourage us to overcome violence and undertake paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country.”

“Ensuring the rule of law is enshrined in the constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each and every one, and working together to build a peaceful future of collaboration, stability, and concord. With special attention to the most poor who suffer from the difficult economic situation.“

“For this I pray, and I invite you to pray, entrusting our prayers to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto and Saints Jose Gregorio Hernandez and Sister Carmen Rendiles.”

There is nothing terribly controversial about the Pope’s statements, although you would think he’d express some support and even celebrate the removal Maduro, a communist tyrant who not only used Venezuela and the powers of state to export deadly narcotics, but to give some of the worst human rights abusers on the planet a safe haven in the Western Hemisphere. Hezbollah, Russia, China, Iran, and various other bad actors all benefited from Maduro’s illegal rule, as did the region’s drug traffickers, who could export safely from Venezuela.

For his part, President Trump has already made clear that the United States intends to respect Venezuela’s sovereignty, but in a moral way: by continuing sanctions and an oil quarantine until the rule of law and democracy are re-established.

Keep in mind that until the communist dictator Hugo Chavez took over in 2007, Venezeula was a wealthy, modern Western country. Trump intends to keep the pressure on the illegitimate government still in place until a legitimate and democratic government returns.

Hugo Chavez didn’t respect Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Nicolás Maduro didn’t respect Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Trump does. He also knows that nothing spreads poverty like a deadly disease worse than socialism and communism.

