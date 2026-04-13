Panama FM Rejects Iran’s ‘Geopolitical’ Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Minister of Panama Javier Martínez-Acha on Sunday rejected Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and criticized the Islamic regime’s use of the waterway as a geopolitical tool amid its ongoing conflict with the U.S and Israel.

Martínez-Acha spoke with the Spanish news agency EFE on Sunday on the tail end of his official visit to Asunción, Paraguay. The Minister expressed his fierce rejection of Iran’s actions at the Strait of Hormuz and how it has affected global energy prices.

He reportedly stressed to EFE that he believes the Strait of Hormuz must remain open for the free and safe passage of all vessels, warning that using international trade routes “as instruments of political pressure has consequences that transcend regional borders.”

“We believe that, under conditions that ensure the safety of all parties, a permanent solution will be found; that the Strait of Hormuz will always remain open to the free and safe passage of all vessels; and that these key points for global trade will not be exploited for geopolitical purposes — that cannot be allowed,” Martínez-Acha said.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister clarified that although the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused a global surge in energy prices, Panama does not suffer from any shortages due to the conflict, as it imports its fuel directly from the United States.

He also noted that the government of conservative President José Raúl Mulino has opted to implement partial fuel subsidies to mitigate the impact on local consumers. Martínez-Acha further explained that, although his country is protected against potential shortages, rising international prices are affecting the entire national economy.

“The effects of this conflict are already being felt globally in energy prices, regardless of where you import [fuel],” he added.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister visited Paraguay last week, holding meetings with local government officials and businessmen to bolster trade, logistics, and cooperation ties between the two nations. His visit occurred at a time when Panama is presently facing disruptions in its international trade after the Chinese communist regime began an ongoing campaign of arbitrary detentions and inspections of Panamanian-flagged vessels in retaliation for the Panamanian Supreme Court’s ruling annulling two highly controversial contracts awarded to CK Hutchison subsidiary Panama Ports Company (PPC) which, for decades, granted it control of two key ports located at opposite ends of the Panama Canal. CK Hutchison, a Hong Kong-based company, is controlled by pro-communist businessman Li Ka-shing

After meeting with his Paraguayan counterpart Rubén Ramirez last week, the two Foreign Ministers expressed their rejection of China’s retaliatory measures against Panamanian vessels and urged the Chinese regime to respect Panama’s legal sovereignty.

EFE, citing unnamed Panamanian government sources, reportedly detailed that three out of four Panama-flagged vessels docking at Chinese ports have been subject to arbitrary detention and inspection retaliatory measures. While these efforts have not resulted in the confiscation of any vessels, they have incurred delays for Panamanian trade logistics. The Foreign Minister told EFE that the Panamanian government aspires to reestablish a bilateral trade relationship with China.

Martínez-Acha added that Chinese authorities have not formally informed Panama about detentions of Panamanian-flagged vessels, but that the country has become aware of the phenomenon through the communication channels of its own merchant marine.

“What concerns us is the increase in the number [of detentions] and the fact that they do not meet those technical criteria, because that could indicate a strategy of political pressure,” Martínez-Acha said. “We hope this situation will be resolved and that we can have a bilateral relationship based on mutual respect with the People’s Republic of China.”

Martínez-Acha reportedly availed himself of the opportunity to highlight Panama’s strategic role in international trade, emphasizing its integration as an associate member of the regional Mercosur trade bloc and its logistical advantages.

“The Panama Canal, its port network, and its aviation hub establish the country as a key hub in global supply chains, which underscores its interest in the stability of maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz,” the local newspaper La Estrella de Panama reported.