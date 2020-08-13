SayHisName Trends After Media Do Not Report on Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant

At least five mainstream media outlets have not reported on the alleged murder of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was reportedly killed at the hands of a 25-year-old North Carolina man, causing the hashtag #SayHisName to trend on social media on Thursday.

Breitbart News reported Wednesday that Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, is accused of first-degree murder in connection with allegedly shooting his neighbor Cannon in the head point-blank at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at a mobile home park in Wilson.

Family members told the police that Cannon was playing with his sisters, ages 7 and 8, when Sessoms walked up to the child, pointed a gun straight at his head, and pulled the trigger while his sisters watched. Cannon was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

ABC, CNN, CBS, MSNBC, and NBC had not covered the incident as of Thursday afternoon. Fox News covered the incident on Wednesday.

Some people have argued that the lack of coverage on the networks is due to the races of the victim and the alleged murderer.

Say his name. 5 year old Cannon Hinnant was executed in cold blood while riding his bike. The accused killer is Darius Sessoms. He allegedly walked up to the boy and shot him dead in front of his sisters. Reverse the races and this is the only thing anyone talks about for a month pic.twitter.com/5V72YhAOlI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 11, 2020

“Say his name. 5 year old Cannon Hinnant was executed in cold blood while riding his bike,” posted author Matt Walsh. “The accused killer is Darius Sessoms. He allegedly walked up to the boy and shot him dead in front of his sisters.”

“Reverse the races and this is the only thing anyone talks about for a month,” he added.

The hashtag went viral by Thursday, with many calling to #SayHisName and for mainstream media outlets to report the Cannon Hinnant story.

You should know who Cannon Hinnant is and it’s an absolute disgrace that you don’t. The American media is putrid. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 12, 2020

WRAL reported that Sessoms fled in a black vehicle after the shooting and was on the lam until he was apprehended Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Goldsboro Police.

He is currently being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder at the Wilson County Jail.