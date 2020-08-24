Report: National Guard Deployed to Kenosha County After Night of Riots

The National Guard was reportedly deployed Monday to Kenosha County, Wisconsin, due to civil unrest that broke out following an officer-involved shooting.

“They have been deployed,” Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Lt. Horace Staples told Kenosha News, adding that the declaration of a State of Emergency at 11 p.m. Sunday began the process.

Violence erupted Sunday after police officers responding to a domestic incident shot Jacob Blake seven times as he appeared to walk away from them and try to get into a vehicle, according to Breitbart News.

The report detailed some of the events following the shooting:

A large group of rioters — including at least two armed rioters — blocked a police armored car from proceeding down a street. After a standoff, the police began throwing tear gas canisters from the top of the vehicle to disperse the crowd. Moments later, gunshots rang out after one of the protesters appeared to open fire.

Journalist Andy Ngô shared video footage of the group blocking the police vehicle:

This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Following the deployment announcement, some Kenosha County officials said the process should not have taken so long, the News reported.

“Myself and other supervisors were knocking on the doors of other supervisors at 2 a.m. because the National Guard hadn’t been sent to Kenosha,” County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said Monday.

However, Staples explained that he submitted the request to the Wisconsin Emergency Management around 3 a.m.

“That office in turn submits the request to the governor [of] Wisconsin, who activates the National Guard. Those who serve in the National Guard are then called to respond for deployment,” the News report said.

The National Guard members were expected to arrive in Kenosha County around eight p.m. Monday evening.

Blake was listed in “serious condition” on Monday afternoon, Breitbart News reported.