The streets were visibly calm in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Monday night — the night before President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the area — as authorities and National Guard took control of the city.

The streets of Kenosha were dramatically calmer than last week, which saw several nights of tense protests hallmarked by burning buildings and lawless demonstrators in the streets. Authorities appeared to have clear control of the streets, guarding the county courthouse and enforcing the city-wide curfew, which will remain in effect until Labor Day according to a Facebook post from the Kenosha Police Department.

Brendan Gutenschwager, who was on the scene, reported that the calm streets coincided with an increase in arrests for violations of the curfew.

Footage posted to Twitter shows bare streets with what appears to be unmarked police vehicles patrolling the area:

The National Guard is rolling into Kenosha. As am I #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/mDP1ZNvBqO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 1, 2020

Kenosha Police in an unmarked van are combing through downtown, shining spotlights on one of the gas stations patrolled by those militia groups just a few days ago #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/9x1IEpoYh4 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 1, 2020

Literally the only press authorized to be out walking around right now. Passed by several National Guardsmen and sheriffs here along the county courthouse, very quiet night in Kenosha as the curfew is strictly enforced #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/FwCKY2g6V2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 1, 2020

The quiet night comes ahead of Trump’s highly anticipated visit to Kenosha, which suffered destruction at the hands of protesters last week following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Some of the protesters torched businesses, leaving their owners in a state of despair.

“It’s sickening. This is sickening. This is disgraceful, and this is not going to solve any problems,” one woman, whom BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer identified as a business owner, said.

“My God. A person that has worked 50 years in a furniture store has nothing and because why?” she asked. “Because a police officer made a bad choice. Don’t take it out on innocent people. All we want to do is make a living and come to work and help people”:

“This is disgraceful & it’s not going to solve any problems” A frustrated business owner tells me outside her vandalized business “We are in hard times, you are making this harder than it has to be” This is the human collateral of the #KenoshaRiots the corporate media ignores pic.twitter.com/Qkc5Hm7FpP — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

“What I see, I was not prepared for. I knew it was going to be a disaster but I didn’t know what a disaster looked like until I saw it,” one man said after surveying the damage to his family-owned business.

“It’s emotionally hurtful, but we didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?” he asked.

“It’s emotionally hurtful, but we didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?” Near tears, a store owner explains how his family business of 40 years was destroyed by #BLM & Antifa arsonists last night The city is hurting this morning #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/PHrzqMmCHx — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) was slow to authorize the requested number of National Guard members and initially rejected the White House’s offer for assistance.

NBC Chicago reports that over 1,000 Wisconsin National Guard members are now in the city and are “being aided by military police from National Guard units stationed out of Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama, according to Kenosha officials.”

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” the president said on Monday, thanking law enforcement and the National Guard:

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Mayor John Antaramian (D) has since said that the National Guard has been “extremely helpful” in maintaining peace in the community.