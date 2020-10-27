Watch: DC Police HQ Windows Smashed After Man Dies in Moped Chase

Anti-police protesters smashed the windows of a Washington, D.C., headquarters Tuesday night. These actions center around on the death of a man who police say crashed while attempting to evade apprehension.

Video tweeted by Kitty Shackleford shows a woman arguing with police outside the doors of the DC headquarters building. The woman is reported to be the mother of Koran Hylton, 20, who died in a moped crash with officers chasing behind him.

Washington DC Police Headquarters windows smashed in and mob outside, protesting the death of a man who crashed into a wall on a moped while police were in pursuit. Link to story below. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/xBrxzXKM0i — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

The smashed windows can be seen in the background as police talk with the distraught mother.

“You’re defending a building,” the woman screamed at police. “I’m defending my son!”

Protesters attempted to push their way into the headquarters.

An officer opens door. Mother of #KaronHylton tries to enter but pushed out. Many family members say Officer Sutton regularly harassed citizens #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/PKQW846wu1 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 27, 2020

The protest follows Hylton’s death from injuries sustained in a moped crash on Friday. Police say officers saw Hylton riding down the sidewalk on an electric moped. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet, WUSA CBS9 reported.

When officers activated their lights and siren, police say Hylton took off down an alley. They say he crashed into a car when he exited the alley onto another street.

Residents of the community say they believe the police cruiser drove into the moped and “pushed him into the oncoming traffic.”

“Tell them to release the body camera footage,” a man told the WUSA9 reporter.

There does not appear to be an eyewitness to the actual crash other than the driver of the car Hylton impacted. Police say they cannot release any information about that driver under the law.

One video published by Fox5 shows what appears to be the police vehicle following the moped.

Short video of the moped incident. He was pursued by police and crashed into a car coming out of an alley way. Via Fox5 #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/3dhf1nMXUw — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

Radio journalist Daniella Cheslow tweeted a video and said protesters punched holes in the police headquarters’ windows.

Protesters in DC have punched holes in the glass of the police building on Georgia Ave demanding justice for Koran Hylton, a 20 yr old killed Friday in a police traffic stop #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/0VMO9PhXI3 — Daniella Cheslow (@DaniellaCheslow) October 27, 2020

Black Live Matter DC tweeted a call for support.

Protest Support needed at 4D Police Station Now: 6001 Georgia Ave NW pic.twitter.com/6NXLVpiLQy — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) October 27, 2020

