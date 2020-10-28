Watch: Car Bursts Into Flames During LA Riots

During riot activities occurring in Los Angeles, California, a local news helicopter crew captured footage of a dark grey sedan doing donuts in the middle of an intersection as large fireworks were lit near the action. The driver in question appears to accidentally run over one active firework, eventually causing both rear tires to briefly catch fire.

Car doing spins at a riot in Los Angeles caught on fire. pic.twitter.com/Zj2i7nwUdK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

The footage was disseminated on Twitter from journalist Andy Ngo, although the actual video was captured by Sky9 Los Angeles, the local CBS News affiliate.

The street demonstration coincided with similar riot activities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in response to the officer-involved shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. Despite being activated by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) on Tuesday, National Guardsmen have not been spotted working to disperse violent crowds. Unrest was also noted in Brooklyn, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Various video clips around Los Angeles also depict revelers celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series title won that same day mixing in with some crowds.

