WATCH: Looters Flood Philadelphia Area Walmart After Breaking Pipes

Looters in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia ransacked a Walmart during the second night of protesting the shooting of an armed Black man on the city’s west side. Rioters broke pipes in the ceiling, flooding the store.

Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley tweeted video from inside the pillaged Walmart early Wednesday morning. The footage shows the devastation left behind by looters who stole everything from big-screen televisions to small appliances. Water is seen spraying from pipes in the ceiling.

Security took us to get a look inside the Walmart. He says looters broke in through the roof and broke the water pipes which have now COMPLETELY flooded the entire store, end to end&front to back. And it is STILL being looted out back&side doors. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/UFTOnqS06E — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Looters trashed the store, knocking merchandise off the shelves. Keeley said vandals were still taking merchandise while he filmed the damage.

Security took us in the back of Walmart which is STILL being looted. He says “they broke in through the roof and broke the pipes!” ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/3FeSFALQCL — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

LOOK at @Walmart vending machines. You can see that one of them was BLOWN UP to get the cash box out. And inside the store ALL the cash registers are GONE. As the check out aisle floods from “looters pulled the pipes down” store security officer tells FOX29 News @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/MXbMGaJvdY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Earlier, hundreds of people invaded the store and could be seen attempting to load multiple big-screen televisions into or onto vehicles.

Two people carried out several big screen televisions stacked up together. Some loaded televisions on rooftops of vehicles. A traffic jam from drivers pulling up to @Walmart doors to load items inside. All this before @phillypolice arrive as many stores looted @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/zUjrfCqIZ0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

The unrest began after two officers shot and killed an armed Black man, Walter Wallace, Jr. Video captured by a witness shows Wallace advancing on two police officers around a car and into the street. Officers ordered Wallace repeatedly to drop the knife.

Wallace continued approaching the retreating officers with the knife extended toward the police. Multiple shots rang out and Wallace fell to the ground. A responding police officer loaded Wallace into a vehicle and drove him to the hospital. He later died from his wounds.

