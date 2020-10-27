Watch: DC Cops Respond to Violent Protesters with Tear Gas, Flash Bangs

Ildefonso Ortiz

Police officers in Washington, D.C. were forced to use tear gas and flashbangs in an attempt to get control of protesters. Protesters became violent while damaging police cars and attempting to loot a local Walmart.

Large groups of protesters gathered around various parts of DC to demonstrate against the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton. The young man died in a moped crash while fleeing from the police. On Friday, police officers spotted Hylton riding an electric scooter without a helmet and tried to pull him over, the CBS affiliate WUSA9 reported. Rather than stop, Hylton fled down an alley and crashed into a passing vehicle. Demonstrators claim that a police vehicle struck him instead.

As protester marched down the streets, they began to turn violent and began vandalizing police cars.

Protesters then tried to loot a local Walmart only to be met with a heavy police presence.

As the demonstrations escalated, DC Police began using tear gas and flashbangs in an attempt to control the crowds.

Activists documenting the protests themselves also captured the sound of the flashbangs going off. (sound at 50-second marker)

Earlier in the day, protesters smashed windows at the DC Police Headquarters as Hylton’s mother arrived with protesters asking for justice, Breitbart News reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

 

