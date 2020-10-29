REPORT: Explosives Found in Van May Be Linked to Philadelphia ATM Robberies

Philadelphia police find explosives in a van during the third night of protests. (ABC6 Video Screenshot)
ABC6 Video Screenshot
Bob Price

Philadelphia police officers found explosives inside a van during the third night of protests following the shooting of an armed Black man by police. Reports indicate the explosives are similar to those used to blow up several bank ATMs over the past few days.

A large police response surrounded a van late Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Fox 29 reported. Inside, officers found multiple explosive devices. The explosives are reported to be similar to those used to blow up multiple ATMs over the past three nights.

Those devices included possible sticks of dynamite, flares, and propane bottles, according to ABC6.

During the first two nights of protests, vandals and looters blew up at least 18 ATMs around the Philadelphia area.

Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley tweeted that the count of blown up ATMs hit 30.

Keeley also reported the theft of 16 U-Haul moving trucks on Wednesday raising the question, “Were the U-Haul & propane tank thefts possibly linked? If so, What were they planning/thinking?”

