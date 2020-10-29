REPORT: Explosives Found in Van May Be Linked to Philadelphia ATM Robberies

Philadelphia police officers found explosives inside a van during the third night of protests following the shooting of an armed Black man by police. Reports indicate the explosives are similar to those used to blow up several bank ATMs over the past few days.

A large police response surrounded a van late Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Fox 29 reported. Inside, officers found multiple explosive devices. The explosives are reported to be similar to those used to blow up multiple ATMs over the past three nights.

Those devices included possible sticks of dynamite, flares, and propane bottles, according to ABC6.

During the first two nights of protests, vandals and looters blew up at least 18 ATMs around the Philadelphia area.

Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley tweeted that the count of blown up ATMs hit 30.

BREAKING: Another 11 ATMs blown up in Philadelphia just since 10pm last night @phillypolice source tells me. 3rd night in a row multiple ATMs blasted making it over 30 cash machines blasted & busted up in past 3 nights. 1/3 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Jw8C8PVIMI — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

2/3 BREAKING: Law Enforcement sources tell me 16 U-Haul vehicles stolen from U-Haul facility on Hunting Park Ave last night. ALSO, several tanks of propane gas stolen too from U-Haul facility. One U- Haul trucks seen on home surveillance eluding @PhillyPolice @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/I3j6zRPN5S — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

3/3 Van “with M-type explosives, kind being used to blow up ATMs”stopped at Logan Circle by Basilica&Franklin Institute. MAJOR concern among local&federal law enforcement “Were the U-Haul &propane tank thefts possibly linked? If so, What were they planning/thinking? @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/5raKo7SAaM — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

Keeley also reported the theft of 16 U-Haul moving trucks on Wednesday raising the question, “Were the U-Haul & propane tank thefts possibly linked? If so, What were they planning/thinking?”

