Armed Protester Arrested and Explosive Devices Recovered, Say Portland Police

Portland Unified Command officials report the arrest of an armed protester during Wednesday night’s post-election riot. Officers seized a loaded rifle and what they describe as an improvised explosive device (IED). The protester also allegedly wore body armor with ballistic plates.

Police in Portland declared a riot on Wednesday night after vandals began smashing windows on businesses and carrying out other acts of violence.

Damage at the Starbucks at Pioneer Courthouse Square. 10:40 PM #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/moPgF9ILAX — Corry Young (@photocorry) November 5, 2020

One man allegedly threw what was initially reported as being a Molotov cocktail at police. Officials later revised the allegation and said it was fireworks thrown at an officer.

Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add’l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans. Arrest info to come later. pic.twitter.com/8kERARSSQw — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

Officials later clarified their initial comments regarding the seizure.