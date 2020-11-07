WATCH: Violence Breaks Out at Biden-Harris Rally in Madison, Wisconsin

A tweeted video shows a fight between a Black man and a young white man during a Biden-Harris rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon.

A video tweeted by cinematographer Rebecca Brannon shows two men in what appears to be a heated discussion during a Biden-Harris rally on Saturday. The Black man appears to be angered over a phone that no longer appears to be in his possession.

“I dropped my phone,” he yells at an unidentified person. “Get my phone. It was right there.” A young white man appears to block the path of the man to keep him from going to where he believes his phone is located.

Suddenly, as the young man looks away, the older man begins throwing multiple punches — striking the man in the head and face multiple times. As he retreats, someone wrestles him to the ground.

In an apparent concern over optics, one of the organizers yells over the PA system, “Come on! The last thing we want to do is see a Black man get arrested by the Police.”

“What is wrong with you,” someone else shouted.

Another person yelled, “Black people just made history today and you want to be f*cking ignorant. You want to bring the place down! F*ck you!”

The incident took place at the same rally where a Black man danced with a Black Lives Matter flag in his right hand and the effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump in his left, Breitbart News reported.

People in the crowd danced and sang “F*ck Donald Trump” while holding up an extended middle finger.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.