Christian Trump Supporter Attacked 3 Times by Antifa at Washington, D.C. Protest

Antifa and BLM protesters attacked a Christian Trump supporter during an event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening. A man wearing all black comes up behind the man and punches him in the back of the head.

A tweet by journalist Drew Hernandez shows a man walking down a sidewalk in the nation’s capital. He says “Jesus Christ is coming back” to the surrounding crowd of hecklers. Sometime later, a man wearing black bloc comes up behind him and punches him in the back of the head.

DC: Christian Trump Supporting Couple physically assaulted and maced by Antifa/BLM militants #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/m4CSy2dZOc — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

Another man attempts to pepper spray the Christian man who takes off after his attacker. After chasing the man a few yards, he turns around and comes back.

Sometime later, he is seen trying to pick up a bicycle and another attacker jumps on his back. Others in the area pull the attacker off his back.

In another incident, Antifa/BLM protesters and Trump supporters engaged in a fight outside the Capitol Hilton Hotel. The video below shows a Trump supporter being hit in the head with a megaphone by one of the Antifa protesters.

DC: Brawl breaks out between Antifa/BLM and Trump Supporters in front of The Capitol Hilton Hotel An Antifa militant can be seen smashing a megaphone over the head of a Trump Supporter #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/dBAJ1VX3RX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza for the “March for Trump” rally. The crowd sang “God Bless the USA.”

DC: Thousands of Trump supporters sing “GOD BLESS THE USA” in Freedom Plaza for the “March for Trump” rally in support of @realDonaldTrump #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/EyJI5iu9fb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020