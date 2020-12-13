A man in DuBois, Pennsylvania, and several local businesses recently started a “Back the Blue” campaign to show support for local law enforcement officers.

“Ultimately, I’m just so fed up with all of the talk going on nationally about defunding the police,” said resident Nick Suplizio, who came up with the idea to sell pro-police t-shirts and hoodies and give the money to local police departments.

“And I wanted a way for our local police departments, here in DuBois and Sandy Township, to know that we as a community stand behind them and we support them and we support what they do,” he told the Courier Express.

Aaron Fairman of screen printing and embroidery shop Downtown Imprints will make the shirts and hoodies designed by Chad Barnard of CVB Media.

In a Facebook post on December 4, the DuBois Chamber of Commerce shared an infographic of the available shirts, writing, “They’re there for us…. Now it’s our turn to be there for them”:

Back the Blue! They’re there for us….Now it’s our turn to be there for them. Tees, long sleeve tees, and hoodies. … Posted by DuBois Chamber of Commerce on Friday, December 4, 2020

Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak said he appreciated the effort to recognize officers:

I’ve seen it often throughout the year on signs showing their support. Also, different organizations and people are constantly providing lunch at the station and others make donations which help us purchase some of our protective equipment. I think within the last year, where the rest of the nation was kind of against the police, our community has stepped up to support us. Every single officer has recognized that and appreciates that. I thank both of the communities for supporting both of our departments. We are all appreciative of it.

City of DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark said he believes the department has a great relationship with citizens, adding, “I really think we are far and beyond a lot of this defund the police attitude that is out there across the country.”

DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio also praised the residents for using their creativity to show the officers they are behind them.

“The fact that the guys came up with the idea and ran with it is just another reason why this is a great place to live and work,” he stated.