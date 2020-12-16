WATCH: Portland Restaurant Set Ablaze After Owner Criticizes Antifa

Portland Fire and Rescue officials are looking to question a person seen in surveillance footage apparently setting fire to a local restaurant. The suspected arsonist acted after the restaurant owner criticized vandalism in the area committed by Antifa.

On November 23, a suspected arsonist set fire to Reo’s Ribs located in Portland’s Hollywood District, Breitbart News reported. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed smoke pouring out of the rear of the building and flames both on the interior and exterior.

Surveillance video shows a person setting that fire, KOIN CBS6 tweeted.

Investigators with @PDXFire say the fire at Reo’s Ribs last month was intentionally set and they have a suspect they would like to question. This is surveillance footage from that night. Full story: https://t.co/NZ6AwixEV6 pic.twitter.com/wUGqkYCsRz — KOIN News (@KOINNews) December 15, 2020

It is not known if the suspected arsonist’s face was blurred by KOIN or by Portland Fire officials.

The video shows the suspected arsonist setting a fire at the rear of Reo’s Ribs. The person continues to add more fuel. The person is in plain view of the street while setting the fire.

KOIN said fire officials said they would like to question the suspect. They did not report if fire officials knew the identity of the person.

“I feel really relieved that we know who did it and we know that we might be stopping other fires,” Reo’s Ribs co-owner Myra Girod told KOIN 6 News.

This is the second fire at Reo’s Ribs in the past three years. Portland Fire Department officials ruled a 2017 fire that previously destroyed the restaurant to be an accident. Reo remains suspicious of the incident. He rebuilt the restaurant only to have it burned a second time.

