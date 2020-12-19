WATCH: BLM Harasses Wisconsin Children’s Christmas Charity Event Attendees

Members of a local Black Lives Matter organization marched through a Candy Cane Lane charity event and harassed people driving through the Christmas-decorated street. The residents of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, suburb decorate every year to raise money for a childhood cancer center.

The People’s Revolution, a Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization, organized a march to disrupt a children’s cancer fundraiser in West Allis, Wisconsin, Friday night. The group marched down Candy Cane Lane and harassed suburban attendees to the annual charity event where the residents decorate their homes for Christmas and the holidays, Wisconsin Right Now reported.

“They know who we are,” the march leader shouted.

“TPR, TPR,” came the response as the activists took over the street.

The Wisconsin news outlet revealed a social media post, allegedly from one of the residents of the street.

So my son and I were playing in the living room and we heard very loud music and people chanting from the outside. We open up the front door to see what all the commotion was about. It was a “Black Lives Matter” march going up and down my block and through candy cane lane. These people saw my “Back the Badge” sign and “Trump 2020” sign and began to shout at us. They began to give us the middle finger and shouted, “F-CK YOU F-CK THE POLICE F-CK TRUMP!” Uhm really? I am holding my ONE year old son in my arms. Glad to see how “peaceful” and “respectful” these people and protests really are lol. What a bunch of pieces of sh-t.

Another video, posted by activist Mariah Smith on Facebook, shows another view of the group marching down the middle of the road.

The marchers shouted, “Black Children’s Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” at visitors who became stranded in their cars.

It’s okay, the Black Lives Matter goons plan to make a donation to child cancer to make up for the money the charity will lose tonight. Just kidding! They’re terrible people. — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 19, 2020

The TPR protests have marched for months in nearby Wauwatosa,” the local news outlet stated. “A TPR member is accused of a felony for discharging a firearm at former Police Officer Joseph Mensah.”

“NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE”, until all around hear,” marchers yelled, according to Wisconsin Right Now. “Giving the gifts of our demands for Black and Brown lives, yet many around us would spread them lies. Santa has his list, the naughty and the nice, will our houses get skipped these following nights?”

