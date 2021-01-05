WATCH: Violence Breaks Out as Cops Block Pro-Trump Protesters from BLM Plaza

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Metropolitan police officers deploy pepper spray to push back a group of pro-Trump protesters that tried to push through their lines into Black Lives Matter Plaza on January 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President …
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Bob Price

Violence broke out Tuesday night on the eve of a massive pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC. The violence happened as police blocked the crowd of Trump supporters from entering Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Videos tweeted by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager show a group of pro-Trump protesters attempting to break through a police line to enter BLM Plaza Tuesday night.

The normally pro-police demonstrators became angered as the officers kept them from entering the plaza. “You lost both sides of support,” one protester yelled. “We had your f**king back, but we ain’t got your back no more.”

“We’re the business owners. We’re the veterans,” he continued. You don’t want to protect the Constitution, so you lost both sides now.”

Not to be deterred, the protesters attempted an end-run and tried to enter BLM plaza from another street, Gutenschwager reported. Police quickly responded by forming another skirmish line to block the protesters from entering BLM plaza.

One woman became injured as police pushed the crowd of protesters back.

A woman is held by her husband after being struck in the face when police attempted to push back a group of pro-Trump protesters that tried to push through their lines into Black Lives Matter Plaza on January 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President Trump's continued claims of election fraud and a last ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on January 6. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A woman is held by her husband after being struck in the face when police attempted to push back a group of pro-Trump protesters that tried to push through their lines into Black Lives Matter Plaza. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The woman stated a “black girl” punched her in the face.

Fox News’ Mike Tobin reported the woman exchanged punches with a black woman who was part of a counter-protest group.

The protesters came to the nation’s capital for two days of demonstrations as the Congress is set to count the votes of the Electoral College on January 6.

Earlier in the day, D.C. police announced they arrested six people. The arrests came on charges ranging from firearms possession to assaulting a police officer, according to WJLA ABC7.

DC police arrest a pro-Trump protester during a Stop the Steal rally on Tuesday. (Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

DC police arrest a pro-Trump protester during a Stop the Steal rally on Tuesday. (Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Firearms are not allowed in Washington, DC, within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity, the local ABC affiliate reported.

Gutenschwager tweeted a video showing one protester being arrested after rushing past the police line.

The protesters recited the Pledge of Allegiance at the police line and they continued to block their pathway toward their goal of reaching BLM Plaza.

“F**k BLM,” the chants continued. Trump supporters continued to occupy the streets well past midnight and into Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered at Freedom Plaza and in other locations around the city earlier on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, the New York Times stated. An estimated 5,000 people began marching in the capital city.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested assistance from the Army National Guard on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.