WATCH: BLM Protesters Shut Down Seattle Freeway

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters took over a Seattle, Washington, freeway Monday. The group shut down traffic on the freeway and forced a police response.

The protest began as a Martin Luther King memorial march on Monday afternoon. At some point, a group broke off and began to occupy the Interstate 5 freeway, Seattle Protest Network tweeted.

We’ve got a couple of events happening right now in Seattle, the MLK march is headed down Yesler and a group has broken off to block Interstate 5 near downtown. pic.twitter.com/QfkXE2dGTv — Seattle Protest Network (@SEAProtestNet) January 18, 2021

Another tweet from Seattle KTTH radio host Jason Rantz shows a large group of protesters marching along a surface street near the freeway. At one point, the camera turns to the freeway where police are seen making arrests.

Crazy anti-cop Seattleite shouts as cops arrest lunatics protesting on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/EV7UmhpqjC — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 18, 2021

As police approached the freeway protesters, several resisted and then sat down on the freeway.

The officers eventually moved the group to the center retainer wall to make the arrests. This move allowed some lanes of traffic to re-open on a limited basis.

#Seattleprotest kids are getting arrested for blocking the freeway right now. Large march walking through Seattle right now, as well. pic.twitter.com/kDORQDHoNg — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 18, 2021

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that they were making arrests and they expected the freeway to clear shortly.

@wastatepatrol troopers are at the scene and arresting the individuals blocking the freeway. The freeway will be clear shortly. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 18, 2021

