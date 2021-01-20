Antifa Attacks Democrat HQ in Portland — Wants Revenge, Not Biden

Antifa marched through the streets of Portland, Oregon, on Inauguration Day carrying a sign saying “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge!

A video tweeted by New York Times journalist Mike Baker whose a group of Antifa protesters marching down a Portland street with a sign bearing anti-police and anti-Biden messages.

200 left-wing protesters are on the streets in Portland right now, with anti-Biden and anti-police messages. “We are ungovernable,” one sign says. pic.twitter.com/WLTFpJrS03 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 20, 2021

“We don’t want Biden,” one sign reads. “We want revenge!” The sign says they want revenge for “police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres.”

A tweet by Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling shows a sign reading, “We are ungovernable.”

“We are ungovernable” – banner at Portland protest on Biden’s inauguration today pic.twitter.com/H1ZA8CBau1 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) January 20, 2021

The Antifa crew continued their march and ransacked the Portland Democratic Party headquarters.

The Portland crowd has now gone to the local headquarters of the Democratic Party, smashing windows and writing “Fuck Biden” pic.twitter.com/N01iXhyWll — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 20, 2021

Another video tweeted by Townhall.com journalist Julio Rosas shows Antifa wearing black bloc and carrying umbrellas smashing the windows of the Democrat’s offices and spraypainting graffiti on the building.

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

“F**k Biden,” one of the messages stated. Another spelled the new president’s name wrong but said, “F**k Bided {sic}, stillfascost {sic}.”

Rosas said Antifa quickly fled the scene when police arrived.

Baker tweeted that he received criticism for calling the crowd “left-wing.” He clarified, calling the crowd a “mix of racial-justice, anti-fascist, anarchist, youth liberation, etc.”

Seeing some criticism for calling the crowd “left wing,” which was my shorthand to make clear that it isn’t Trump supporters on the streets of Portland. The longer version is that the crowd is a mix of racial-justice, anti-fascist, anarchist, youth liberation, etc — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 21, 2021

KOIN6 reporter Jennifer Dowling tweeted another video portraying the destruction at the Democrats’ office building.

She tweeted another video showing Portland police placing a person under arrest.

