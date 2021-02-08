Judge Stops Some of Soros-Funded L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s Radical Policies

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will not be able to implement some of his radical “criminal justice reform” policies after a judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday barring him from doing so.

As Fox 11 KTTV reported: “Judge James Chalfant’s injunction will restrict Gascón from refusing to prosecute California’s three strikes law and will restrict him from dismissing special circumstance allegations without legal grounds.”

As Breitbart News noted last month, Gascón took office after defeating incumbent Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job. The Black Lives Matter movement portrayed her as insufficiently sensitive to its concerns about police and prosecution. Gascón was heavily funded by left-wing billionaire mega-donor George Soros, one of several “progressive” prosecutors he backed.

Gascón immediately promised sweeping reforms, including an end to cash bail, a prohibition against prosecutors seeking the death penalty, an end to sentence enhancements for most aggravating circumstances, and a refusal to prosecute the state’s “three strikes” law.

He sought a reduced punishment for a man accused of two murders, including that of L.A. Sheriff’s Department deputy Joseph Solano. He also refused to seek parole for Manson Family murderer Bruce Davis.

Other prosecutors in the state refused to work with him in cases involving multiple jurisdictions, and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA) of Los Angeles County sued him.

Expect Gascon to appeal this or ask for a stay of the injunction. Ultimately, this will likely end up in a higher court, but for the moment, it is a legal rebuke to some of Gascon's special directives which he has asserted are lawful. Judge says no, they're not. Stay tuned… — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 8, 2021

That lawsuit led to Monday’s decision. Gascon is considered likely to appeal, according to reporter Bill Melugin of Fox 11.

