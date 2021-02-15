WATCH: Seattle Antifa Builds Snow Barriers to Hinder 911 Police Responses

Antifa protesters built a snow barrier at a Seattle police garage to stop vehicles from leaving to respond to emergency calls for service.

Post Millennial journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted video of a snow barrier built by Antifa. The barrier blocked police cars from being able to leave the Seattle Police Department parking garage and respond to emergency service calls.

SEATTLE: Antifa shoveled snow and blocked an exit to the @SeattlePD East Precinct which prevented patrol vehicles from responding to calls. pic.twitter.com/5cyf2p4Lrl — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) February 14, 2021

Journalist Andy Ngo retweeted a video from FVCK Commies showing Antifa protesters throwing snowballs and cheering as the police vehicle failed to break through the barrier.

Overnight, #antifa in Seattle gathered to pile snow on one of the driveways of the Seattle Police east precinct (where CHAZ used to be). They stopped police from being able to drive out to respond to calls during the snow storm. pic.twitter.com/6I3drgphvv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2021

Instagram user SeattleBLMFlowerFairy posted a video showing a confrontation between Antifa and police officers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeattleBLMFlowerFairy ‍♀️ (@seattleblmflowerfairy)

Daviscourt tweeted another video showing Seattle police officers responding and moving back the protesters as they cleared the driveway.

SEATTLE: @SeattlePD officers handed out stickers to Antifa tonight to help them with their anger and sadness. pic.twitter.com/zT7VV5DJaw — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) February 14, 2021

Elsewhere in Seattle, Antifa packed snow into the revolving door entrance to the Jackson Federal Building to stop people from entering or exiting the building, independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

Snow piled up at the entrance to the Jackson Federal Building in Seattle #Seattle #Antifa #SeattleProtest pic.twitter.com/yg1sVrECtL — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 15, 2021

After blocking the entrance, the protesters began throwing snowballs at the building.

