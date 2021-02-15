WATCH: Seattle Antifa Builds Snow Barriers to Hinder 911 Police Responses

Antifa blocks a Seattle police parking garage with a snow barrier. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Katie Daviscourt)
Bob Price

Antifa protesters built a snow barrier at a Seattle police garage to stop vehicles from leaving to respond to emergency calls for service.

Post Millennial journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted video of a snow barrier built by Antifa. The barrier blocked police cars from being able to leave the Seattle Police Department parking garage and respond to emergency service calls.

Journalist Andy Ngo retweeted a video from FVCK Commies showing Antifa protesters throwing snowballs and cheering as the police vehicle failed to break through the barrier.

Instagram user SeattleBLMFlowerFairy posted a video showing a confrontation between Antifa and police officers.

Daviscourt tweeted another video showing Seattle police officers responding and moving back the protesters as they cleared the driveway.

Elsewhere in Seattle, Antifa packed snow into the revolving door entrance to the Jackson Federal Building to stop people from entering or exiting the building, independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

After blocking the entrance, the protesters began throwing snowballs at the building.

