WATCH: Antifa Attacks Portland Federal Courthouse After Barrier Wall Removed

Antifa wasted no time in attacking the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after officials removed the physical barrier put in place during last summer’s riots.

Earlier this week, Federal Protective Services officials took down the physical barriers put up over the summer surrounding the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Federal officials erected the fencing in July in response to weeks of rioting.

On Thursday, a small group of Antifa protesters took to the streets of Portland making their way to the federal courthouse. A series of videos on Twitter shows the scene and protesters attempt to force their way into the courthouse.

Group has gone over to the courthouse and are taunting security guards pic.twitter.com/f11gbouANX — FVCK ©️ommies (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021

The taunting of security guards led to protesters throwing an unknown liquid and signs at the guards.

They opened the doors to the courthouse and threw signs and an unknown liquid at the security guards pic.twitter.com/d8GomGXsIt — FVCK ©️ommies (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021

Department of Homeland Security federal agents came out of the build to form a human barricade to replace the fencing taken down earlier this week.

Federal agents are out in front of the courthouse now pic.twitter.com/6MgtponHvO — FVCK ©️ommies (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021

As the situation escalated, federal police fired a pepper ball at the protesters and made at least one arrest.

Antifa has been pushed back across the street

Things are pretty tense right now to say the least pic.twitter.com/zuLbuWqGR3 — FVCK ©️ommies (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021

After arguing with Antifa protesters federal agents eventually went back inside the courthouse.

DHS agents have gone back inside pic.twitter.com/crT2V1c1qG — FVCK ©️ommies (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021

Protesters reportedly smashed at least one window at the courthouse. Most of the protesters retreated back across the street to await further responses from federal law enforcement. Some left the scene, witnesses report.

Most have gone back across the street to watch for any response from DHS

Others have gone home — FVCK ©️ommies (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.