Protests, Looting Break Out in Minneapolis After Police Shoot Fleeing Black Man

Protestors and City of Brooklyn Center Police Officers clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 11, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota after the killing of Daunte Wright. Photo: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE /MediaPunch /IPX
Violence and looting broke out once again in Minneapolis following the shooting of a black man fleeing police. Local reports indicate widespread unrest as protesters destroyed several stores.

Looters in Minneapolis targeted a Walmart and surrounding businesses as protesters took to the streets following the shooting death of 20-year-old Duante Wright on Sunday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. Police say Wright, who had an outstanding warrant, got back into his car as officers attempted to place him in custody. As the suspect attempted to flee, an officer fired into the vehicle. The vehicle traveled several blocks before it crashed into another. A female was also in the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Elijah Schaffer, a journalist with The Blaze, posted on Twitter a message from a woman claiming to be Wright’s aunt saying, “Minneapolis can burn the f**k down.”

Independent journalist Rebecca Brannon tweeted videos showing people vandalizing and looting stores in the Brooklyn Center area. “I need this,” one woman is heard saying.

Shortly before midnight, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to restore order, the Star-Tribune reported. Looting continued through the night and into Monday morning. About 20 businesses in the Brooklyn Center area were looted.

Brooklyn Center Mayor issued a curfew valid until Monday morning and closed schools as violence spread into north and south Minneapolis.

The police shooting of Wright comes as the George Floyd murder trial proceeds.

