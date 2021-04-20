Protesters Take to Streets Following Guilty Verdict in Chauvin Trial

A Black Lives Matter group took to the streets of Minneapolis following the guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The jury found Chauvin guilty on two murder charges and the manslaughter charge.

Breitbart News is reporting live from outside the courthouse. BLM marchers immediately moved into the streets to celebrate the result.

“We did it right,” one man shouted as the march began.

Marchers said they will continue to march in memory of George Floyd and continue to push for change. “This is not a celebration,” one protester said. “This is a first step.”

The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts after deliberating for a little over ten hours. The judge ordered Chauvin’s bond revoked. Deputies took the former police officer in handcuffs and led him from the courtroom.

Chauvin is now convicted for Second-Degree Unintentional Murder, Third-Degree Murder, and Second-Degree Manslaughter.

Marchers poured into the streets outside the courthouse and began a march intended to culminate in Brooklyn Center as the group seeks to move the focus to the killing of Daunte Wright nearly ten days ago. In that case, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter faces a charge of Second-Degree Manslaughter.

Outside the courthouse, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however—because justice implies restoration. But it is accountability,” ABC News tweeted.

