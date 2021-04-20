WATCH: BLM Chants ‘F**k the National Guard’ After Chauvin Verdict in Minneapolis

Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis chanted “F**k the National Guard” after taking to the streets. Their march immediately followed the conviction by a Minnesota jury of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd nearly one year ago.

Immediately following the conviction, protesters began moving to the streets and chanted “F**k the National Guard,” independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

“F*** the National Guard!” chants from protesters gathered outside the courthouse this afternoon #Minneapolis #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/xodtNcv1z6 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 20, 2021

“F**k the National Guard,” a woman yelled into her megaphone. “F**k the National Guard,” the crowd yelled back.

“Get the f**k out,” the woman yelled.

Earlier this week, someone fired shots at a Minnesota National Guardsmen and a Minneapolis police officer as they stood guard in a neighborhood, Breitbart’s Amy Furr reported.

The incident occurred at about 4:20 in the morning on Sunday, officials reported. The shots came from a passing vehicle. A guardsman suffered minor injuries from shattered glass. No one sustained major injuries in the incident.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz deployed up to 3,000 National Guard troops to the Minneapolis area after the shooting in Brooklyn Center of Daunte Wright and in anticipation of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict on charges of Second Degree Murder, Third Degree Murder, and Second Degree Manslaughter.