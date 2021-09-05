Antifa Allegedly Shoots Proud Boys Member During WA Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Antifa reportedly shoots a Proud Boys member during a protest in Olympia, WA. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Jeremy Lee Quinn)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Jeremy Lee Quinn
Bob Price

An Antifa counterprotester allegedly shot a Proud Boys member during an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday. The shooting reportedly wounded Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a prominent Proud Boys member.

During an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Olympia, an as-yet-unidentified Antifa counterprotester fired a shot striking Toese in the leg, Fox News reported. The news outlet reports they have not confirmed the shooting victim’s identity. Multiple reports from the scene identify Toese as the shootingvictim.

In a video tweeted by The Daily Sneed, the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard followed by someone saying someone got shot in the leg.

Tweets from the scene show the Proud Boys protester writhing in pain as he lay on the ground after being shot in the leg.

The shooting appeared to come as Proud Boys members chased Antifa wearing black bloc down the street, Jeremy Lee Quinn tweeted.

A witness to the shooting reports an Antifa member fired his gun while trying to escape the Proud Boys after being pushed to the ground.

Antifa reportedly organized a counterprotest to rally against “violent anti-vaxxers, Proud Boys, and Chuds” gathering near the state capital in Olympia on Saturday. The poster tweeted by Andy Ngo calls on people to “Stand up to Fascism!”

Portland Tribune writer Zane Sparling writes:

Toese, who stands six-feet-three-inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds, has been a regular organizer of Proud Boys events in the Portland area and is known to openly participate in street brawls, including the rally that turned into a violent clash near a shuttered Kmart in east Portland on Aug. 22.

Toese was formerly known to be a top lieutenant of Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, but that group has been less active as Gibson faces a potential felony riot conviction.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

