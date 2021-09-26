Television star Duane Lee Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, vowing to find the boyfriend of deceased Gabby Petito before his 24th birthday in November.

On Saturday, he was spotted knocking on the door of the North Port, Florida, home where Petito and Laundrie had lived with his parents, according to the New York Post.

Fox 13 shared video footage of Chapman at the home and also speaking with what appeared to be a neighbor:

He told the Post he had already gotten numerous tips through his 833-TELLDOG hotline, several of which indicated Laundrie was somewhere on the Appalachian trail, the area he was previously known to camp for months.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman joins search for Brian Laundrie https://t.co/pVxjQdMtco pic.twitter.com/R5SObnSDCU — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2021

“[Petito’s] friend Rose [Davis] said she was 100 percent sure and more that because of his past, being there for two months at a time that she said ‘I’m telling you right now that’s where he headed,'” the 68-year-old bounty hunter explained.

“That’s what he does. He’s a wilderness guy,” he added, noting he was not convinced the young man was in the vast Carlton Reserve near his home where officials have been searching.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Chapman said he was working off leads:

Laundrie disappeared September 14, a few days after Petito’s family members reported her missing. The pair had been on a cross-country journey when her loved ones became concerned after she quit calling them.

The body found September 19 near a Wyoming national park belonged to Petito, the Teton County coroner confirmed Tuesday.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the initial determination of Petito’s body is that her death was a homicide. Final autopsy results have not yet been released,” according to Breitbart News.

Laundrie was previously named a person of interest in the case.

Meanwhile, the death of Petito and disappearance of Laundrie caused a Florida attorney to place a $20,000 bounty on his location.

“I think a missing child is every parent’s worst nightmare,” the lawyer, who is a mother of two children, Tatiana Boohoff, told Fox News during a recent interview.