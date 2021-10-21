NY Lawyers Plead Guilty to Firebombing Police Car During George Floyd Protest

A pair of New York attorneys pleaded guilty to their roles in firebombing a police car in Brooklyn during a George Floyd protest in May 2020. The pair face stiff sentences under a terrorism-related sentencing provision.

New York Attorneys Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinfort Mattis, 34, pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal district court to a single count of possessing or making a destructive device, Reuters reported. Prosecutors said Rahman threw a gasoline-filled bottle into an empty police car during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Rahman then fled the scene in a minivan driven by Mattis.

“I deeply regret my conduct and wish I had made better choices on that night,” Mattis told the judge. Rahmen also expressed regret and both parties said they expect to be disbarred following their guilty pleas.

The duo faced up to life in prison before prosecutors offered a plea agreement in February, Breitbart News reported. A surveillance camera captured an image of Rahman holding a bottle in her hand just before the attack.

The Breitbart report by Nate Church stated:

Mattis — a corporate attorney with Pryor Cashman until he was furloughed last spring — graduated from both Princeton University and New York University law school. Rahman graduated from Fordham University Law School. Both were held for a month without bail in the Metropolitan Detention Center, but the court eventually granted them release on respective $250,000 bonds.

When officers made the arrest, they “observed in plain view several precursor items used to build a Molotov cocktail, including a lighter, a Bud Light beer bottle filled with toilet paper, a liquid suspected to be gasoline in the vicinity of the passenger seat, and a gasoline tank in the rear of the vehicle.”

Following their plea, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan set a sentencing hearing for February 8, 2022, Reuters stated. Each of the attorneys face up to ten years in federal prison under the terrorism-related sentencing provision.

“The terrorism enhancement is going to be a big issue. I have no idea where I’m going to come out on that,” Judge Cogan stated.

Rahman’s attorney, Paul Schectman, said the two convicted firebombers do not deserve prison time. He claimed their behavior occurred “in the heat of the moment on one of the most heated nights in modern American history.”