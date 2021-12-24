Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, 39, died Thursday, a week after being shot while sitting in her patrol car.

Holley, a mother to four, died after her family consulted with doctors and decided to take her off of life support, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) stated.

A Tribute to Fallen Police Officer Keona Holley End of Watch: December 23, 2021 Posted by Baltimore Police Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together.”

The second-year officer was shot during an early morning shift on December 16 in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue, according to the BPD.

“Holley was seated in her patrol car In Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when someone opened fire into the vehicle, police said. Shot multiple times, Holley was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” CBS 13 previously reported.

Charging documents state she was shot twice in the back of the head, according to WBAL-TV.

Baltimore Police arrested Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, in connection with the shooting. Police say following the shooting of Holley, the two went to the 600 block of Lucia Avenue and committed a homicide.

The men have been charged with attempted murder of Holley, and murder in the death of Justin Johnson, Breitbart News previously reported.

CBS 13 Previously reported:

Harrison said police recovered two guns from a Baltimore County home that are linked to the shootings, one of which has been confirmed by ballistic tests to have been used in both cases. He said both men, who have extensive criminal records spanning multiple jurisdictions, admitted to their roles in the shootings, but a motive remains unclear at this point.

“You tried to snuff her and take something that you can’t,” said Holley’s older sister, Lawanda Sykes, according to WBAL-TV. “She is stronger than you will ever be and the force behind her is stronger than you will ever be.”

Baltimore Police Stated:

The Signal 13 foundation is providing assistance to the family in their time of need. Those who wish to provide financial support to Officer Holley’s family, may do so through the Signal 13 website at signal13foundation.org and click on the “Donate” button. Please designate your support for Officer Holley’s family, by writing “In support of Officer Holley” in the notes box or in the memo field of a written check.

The foundation is a nonprofit that assists Baltimore Police officers and their families in times of need, according to the Baltimore Police Department.