Two men were arrested in the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley and are suspected of a murder that occurred hours later, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Thirty-one-year-old Elliot Knox and thirty-two-year-old Travon Shaw were charged with attempted murder in the officer’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, CBS Baltimore reported Friday.

Johnson was killed Thursday in Yale Heights, Harrison explained.

Harrison said police recovered two guns from a Baltimore County home that are linked to the shootings, one of which has been confirmed by ballistic tests to have been used in both cases. He said both men, who have extensive criminal records spanning multiple jurisdictions, admitted to their roles in the shootings, but a motive remains unclear at this point.

“We don’t know why they did this,” the commissioner explained, adding, “We have absolute confessions that they did it, they were there. We don’t have motive as to why.”

Once a vehicle of interest was recovered on Thursday, investigators found a person of interest and brought the person in for questioning, according to Harrison. Officials eventually took a second person of interest into custody.

Holley was on life support in the intensive care unit at Shock Trauma, Harrison noted, and described her condition as critical yet stable.

Friends described Holley as a dedicated mom who loves serving her community members, WBAL’s Amy Lu said in a social media post:

“Holley was seated in her patrol car In Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when someone opened fire into the vehicle, police said. Shot multiple times, Holley was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the CBS article read.

A few hours later, law enforcement said Johnson was shot in the 600 block of Lucia Avenue in Yale Heights. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“What we now know is that both shootings are related,” Harrison told reporters.

According to preliminary information, officials believe the men knew Johnson but did not know if he knew the men. It was also still unclear if Officer Holley knew them.

Both Knox and Shaw remained in custody at Central Booking and were waiting for court proceedings in the recent cases.