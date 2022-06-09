Two K-9 officers working with the Fountain Police Department in Colorado are about to receive some very special and much-needed gear.

The pair will be given bullet and stab protective vests through a donation by the nonprofit group called Vested Interest in K-9s, KKTV reported Thursday.

“Moody’s vest is sponsored by Mindy King of Heart’felt Travels in Fountain, CO and it will be embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22,'” the outlet said.

“K9 Goose’s vest is sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs, CO and will be embroidered with the sentiment ‘Honoring those who served and sacrificed,'” it continued.

The City of Fountain Government shared a photo of Moody on Thursday sitting proudly beside his handler and followers expressed their gladness over the gift.

“That’s great…to who donated THANK YOU. … we need to keep our 4 legged officer safe,” one person commented.

“So much more than just a dog. Thank you,” another replied.

Officials also shared a picture of K-9 Goose with his handler and said delivery of the vests is expected in eight to ten weeks.

According to its website, Vested Interest in K9s’ mission is to provide the special vests and additional help to dogs working with law enforcement and similar agencies across the nation:

Protecting K9s is our priority. It’s not just a tagline, we demonstrate our commitment to protecting K9s by ensuring that the vests we donate to them are of the highest quality (Made in USA) with NIJ certified ballistic panels to provide the maximum amount of protection. K9s are a big investment of time and finances by the community, by the handler, and by the department. You cannot put a price on the peace of mind that comes with outfitting their K9 in certified body armor that is manufactured based on the latest design and manufacturing technologies.

Each of the protective vests are valued at $1,744 to $2,283, according to the KKTV article.