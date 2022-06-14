NYPD: Car Thefts Soared 51 Percent this Year

Grand Larceny Auto surged from 3,587 incidents to 5,420 incidents between June 5 2021 and June 5 2022, according to data recently published by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Fox News reports:

That category had one of the largest upticks during the most recent crime statistic report covering May 30 to June 5. Grand larceny incidents spiked by 50.1% from 20,659 incidents reported to NYPD as of June 5, compared to the 13,713 reported during the same period last year. Meanwhile, overall transit crime surged by 53.6% so far this year. Of the 5,420 vehicles stolen, N.Y. Daily News reported that roughly 2,200 of them were incidents where drivers left their vehicles with the engine running or unlocked, often with the keys or key fobs inside.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, NYPD Deputy Inspector Robert LaPollo said the jump in figures “is not necessarily people being less careful than they had been in the past.”

“The criminals are just more brazen” the law enforcement official added.

The data comes after the New York Post reported that the NYPD is on track to suffer record resignations and retirements this year.