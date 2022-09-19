Critically Wounded Indiana Officer Dies Surrounded by Family

Richmond, Indiana, officer Seara Burton died Sunday night surrounded by family who had gathered around her bedside roughly five weeks after she was critically wounded during a traffic stop.

Breitbart News reported that Burton was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 .

At that time, FOX News quoted Richmond police chief Mike Britt saying, “My officer is in very critical condition, fighting for her life. Those of you who pray I ask that you pray for her because she could use it.”

Burton, a K-9 officer, had been with the Richmond police department for four years. She was walking her dog around a moped on a narcotics sniff when the driver of the moped, 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee, allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire.

On September 5 Breitbart News noted that Burton would be taken off life support and moved to hospice.

Action News 5 reported that Burton died Sunday night just before 10 p.m., surrounded by family.

Chief Britt issued a statement after Burton’s death, which said in part, “We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her family, and the department from near and far.”

