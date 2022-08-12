Richmond, Indiana, police chief Mike Britt says officer Seara Burton is “fighting for her life” after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

FOX News quoted Britt saying, “My officer is in very critical condition, fighting for her life. Those of you who pray I ask that you pray for her because she could use it.”

Burton, a K-9 officer, has been with the Richmond police department for four years. She was walking her dog around a moped on a narcotics sniff when the driver of the moped, 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee, allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire.

Other officers on scene returned fire and Lee “fled on foot.”

FOX 59 reported that Burton has undergone one surgery and chief Britt indicated she showed “slight signs of responsiveness.” However, she still has not regained consciousness.

Burton and her K-9 did a gun safety/drug awareness demonstration for kids in a Richmond a few weeks ago:

“The kids just adored her and the dog.” Tonight, we’re hearing from people across the community about the support & love Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton has shown — and how they’re working to return that to her as she fights for her life. Story on @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/Brfxr9nR7D — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) August 12, 2022

Richmond is holding a prayer vigil for Officer Burton on August 12 in the City Building.

Mayor Dave Snow said: “If you are privileged to know Officer Burton, you know she is a strong, resilient woman, and it’s her strength and your prayers that will give her the best chance to win this fight. If you would like to show your support, a prayer vigil is being held at the South entrance of the City Building at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12. We continue to be humbled by the service of our officers and their families to our community.”

Officer Burton is engaged and is supposed to get married next week.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.