Wounded Indiana Police Officer Moved to Hospice

Richmond, Indiana, police officer Seara Burton was taken off life support Thursday and moved into hospice care.

FOX 8 reports 28-year-old Burton began receiving hospice care on Saturday in the Richmond area.

On August 31, 2022, Breitbart News reported the announcement that Burton was to be taken off life support. She was shot and critically wounded during an August 10, 2022, traffic stop.

The Richmond Police Department announced Burton’s move to hospice via Facebook Saturday:

Officer Seara Burton has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond area today. She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family. The family is grateful for all of the community support but does request privacy at this time. Please be respectful of the family’s wishes while they spend this precious time with Seara.

Buron was shot one week before she was planning to get married.

