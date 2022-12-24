Several firefighters in Gainesville, Georgia, have been honored for saving a teenager’s life this spring.

The Valor Award was given to Training Chief Eric Stover, who took “extraordinary measures” while helping save the 17-year-old hiker on May 20, WSBTV reported December 12.

Eight firefighters with the Gainesville Fire Department rushed to aid the young woman, who fell from the waterfall at Raven Cliffs and was trapped between two boulders approximately 100 feet above ground, according to Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis.

The Raven Cliff Wilderness features a trout stream, patches of moss, and abundant flowers, the Atlanta Trails website says.

“And packed with beautiful, cascading waterfalls, the Raven Cliff Falls Trail is one of the most beautiful (and most popular) hiking trails in North Georgia,” it continues.

Video footage shows the area’s dense foliage, large boulders, and steep waterfalls:

The hiker was trapped for more than five hours because of the location and lack of resources. But when help finally arrived, Stover “spent 53 minutes working to free the hiker while hanging in a harness about the waterfall himself,” Ellis continued.

Thanks to his skill and determination, the teenager went home from the hospital a few days after the incident, having suffered only minor injuries.

The honors were presented December 6 in front of citizens, peers, and members of the city council during their regular meeting at the Gainesville Public Safety Complex, officials said in a social media post.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources recommends hikers never go alone, remain on marked trails, and never climb on waterfalls.

“A high number of injuries and deaths occur on waterfalls and slippery, wet rocks,” the agency says, while also advising hikers to carry items such as water, a first aid kit, whistle, flashlight with extra batteries, food, and a glow stick.