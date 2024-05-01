NYU Prof.: DEI Eating Itself on Campus, Becoming ‘Evil’, Campus Antisemitism Most Un-American Act Since Segregation

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business Scott Galloway stated that the antisemitism on campus is “the most anti-American activity I have seen since they tried to hold that girl out of school in the ’60s.”

Galloway stated that one reason for the situation on campuses is that students “go on the hunt for fake oppressors, and I think it’s spilled over into a campus where DEI, quite frankly, is beginning to eat its own tail…it is the evil that it initially wanted to combat.”

Galloway also said that most of the protests were “civil and peaceful,” and there should be a distinction between “civil protest, which I’d like to think most of this is,” and harassment and encampments.

He added, “October 6, if someone had said, what is the state of antisemitism in the U.S.? I would have said it doesn’t exist. I was totally blind and immune to it. And as an atheist and someone who has never felt much of a connection to Judaism or to Israel, I see this as the most anti-American activity I have seen since they tried to hold that girl out of school in the ’60s. There is no excuse for this. Moderates like you, moderates like me, I would invite everyone to step out of the dark, as you said in your opening and voice your opinion. We were too quiet 90 years ago. This is the most — distinct of what you think of Judaism or the actions of Israel, what is going on here is so un-American…this is not only antisemitic. It is incredibly un-American.”

