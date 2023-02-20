Temple University Police Officer Shot and Killed After Foot Chase

Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed Saturday night while investigating an alleged carjacking attempt just blocks from the campus.

NBC Philadelphia reported that 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer allegedly shot 31-year-old Fitzgerald at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

FOX 29 noted that Fitzgerald fell to the ground after being shot, and Pfeffer allegedly stood over him and fired “several more shots into the face and head area.”

Pfeffer then allegedly searched Fitzgerald’s pockets, “tried to take his gun,” and carjacked another individual. He fled the scene in the carjacked vehicle.

Temple University mourned the loss of Fitzgerald, posting photos of him:

Pfeffer was arrested Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m. without incident. He was handcuffed with Fitzgerald’s cuffs.

Deputy Robert Clark explained, “That’s a tradition that we do anytime there’s a fallen officer and we felt that was important to remember Officer Fitzgerald.”

