The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has agreed to pay out more than $22 million to female recruits who sued the bureau over alleged sexual discrimination and harassment at its training academy in Virginia.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2019, claims that dozens of women were dismissed from the Quantico law enforcement academy due to their sex and “routinely” faced harassment from instructors, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The alleged harassment included inappropriate sexual advances, remarks on recruits’ breast sizes, false allegations of infidelity, and telling recruits to take contraceptives to “control their moods,” the lawsuit states.

In one of its largest ever settlement agreements, the FBI said Monday that they will pay the 34 complainants — a move that still needs to be approved by a federal judge, according to the AP.

“These problems are pervasive within the FBI and the attitudes that created them were learned at the academy,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney, David J. Shaffer. “This case will make important major changes in these attitudes.”

According to the female recruits, they suffered in a hostile working environment where they were “excessively targeted for correction and dismissal in tactical situations for perceived lack of judgment” and subjective “suitability” criteria.

“Through passive tolerance, the FBI has intentionally allowed the Good Old Boy Network to flourish unrestrained at the FBI Academy,” the suit argues.

While agreeing to the multi-million-dollar payout, the FBI said in a Monday statement obtained by the AP that it has “taken significant steps over the past five years to further ensure gender equity in the training and development of all our trainees.”

The settlement also includes a chance for the dismissed recruits to re-enter FBI training with “guaranteed placement” in one of their preferred field offices for those who meet the requirements

The FBI has also “agreed to a review by outside experts who will work to ensure that female recruits face a fair evaluation process,” the outlet reported.

According to Shaffer, it is too late for some women to come back, as they have already moved on to other fields.

“The FBI has deprived itself of some genuinely exceptional talent,” the attorney said.

A 2020 investigation conducted by the AP identified “several” senior FBI officials who “quietly” resigned from their positions with full benefits after allegations of sexual misconduct. The accused officials even maintained anonymity, reportedly “allowing them to land on their feet in the private sector or even remain in law enforcement.”

The allegations against them included unwanted touching, sexual advances, and coercion against women within the bureau.

“In one case, an FBI assistant director retired after the inspector general’s office concluded he harassed a female subordinate and sought an improper relationship with her,” the outlet noted as an example.

The payout agreement comes just months after a $138.7 million settlement with the victims of disgraced former Team USA Dr. Larry Nassar was reached due to the FBI’s failure to intervene and stop the sexual abuse.