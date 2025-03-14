Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Department of Justice

President Donald Trump speaks to officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, March 14.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will be in attendance for Trump’s remarks. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the president’s appearance at the DOJ earlier on Friday.

“In the last four years under the Biden administration we unfortunately saw a Department of Justice that was weaponized against Americans for their political ideologies,” Leavitt told reporters. “It was not focused on fighting violent crime and restoring law and order and public safety. So the president will be talking about his intention to restore those very basic American values to our country.”