President Donald Trump vowed to make Washington, DC, “safer and more beautiful than it ever was,” adding that he would be cleaning out the homeless and putting criminals in jail.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that “just like the Border,” changes to the nation’s capital would occur “very fast.” Trump announced that he will be holding a press conference on Monday, outlining a plan to “essentially, stop violent crime” in the District of Columbia.

“We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House,” Trump said. “I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

Trump continued, “It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump previously ordered federal law enforcement officers from several agencies to patrol the streets of the nation’s capital for seven days in an effort to crack down on violent crime. Agencies involved in patrolling the streets and cracking down on violent crime include the U.S. Park Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as divisions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In the aftermath of Edward Coristine, a well-known DOGE member known as “Big Balls,” being assaulted in the District of Columbia, Trump threatened to take “federal control” of the nation’s capital unless crime in the city was addressed. Trump also called for a change in D.C.’s law regarding prosecuting minors who commit crimes as adults.

Trump has floated the idea of the federal government taking control of Washington, DC, on several occasions, highlighting how it could be run with “law and order.”