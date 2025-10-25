Watch: Antifa Brawls Outside Portland ICE Facility as Police Again Make No Arrests

Chaos and violence continued this weekend outside a Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility that left several people injured after a brawl between protestors and conservative activists.

But police made no arrests.

The violence in the early morning hours of Saturday was posted on X by those in or around the melee.

ICE agents were forced to fire rubber bullets and use smoke grenades to try and break up the clashes, the Daily Mail reported.

A group of masked protestors dressed in black clashed with a group of conservative activists, one of whom was draped in a Make America Great Again flag. Independent journalist Cam Higby was among those who claimed to have been assaulted.

The nights of violence, fireworks, and smoke bombs have continued as the Trump administration urges a federal judge to end a restraining order blocking the president from sending the National Guard into Portland to clear what has been a site of mayhem for months.

According to recent reporting and ongoing investigations, violent protests and nightly demonstrations of anarchy in Portland and other cities appears to be getting robust financial support from various left-wing donors and advocacy groups.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, the investigative group Government Accountability Institute (GAI) the anarchy is far from a spontaneous grassroots manifestation of left-wing activism.

Funders, GAI alleged, include billionaire software consultant Neville Roy Singham, who even the New York Times reported works with Chinese government and state media to spread pro-Chinese propaganda.

According to GAI Director of Research Seamus Bruner:

We found a network of NGOs, it’s not just the Soros network, the Open Society Network. It’s other funding networks, the Arabella Funding Network, the Tides Funding Network, Neville Roy Singham and his network, foreign cash. And, it’s also big left-wing funders — some of them are not citizens of this country.

FBI Director Kash Patel just last week told Just the News that the bureau is “on the verge” of exposing the command structure and financing for criminal groups including Antifa.

“We are looking at so many different leads on criminal activity by those who are in positions of power, and we’re not going to stop until every single one of those is fully exposed,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, Portland police appeared once again to downplay the violence over the weekend. Independent journalists in the past have accused the department of not arresting perpetrators when they report assaults on their persons and equipment.

This week, Harmeet Dhillon, the top civil rights chief in the Department of Justice, has accused cops of actively protecting Antifa. As Breitbart News reported:

Dhillon made her comment in response to a video showing Antifa rioters hiding behind city police as the rioters aimed strong flashlights at the federal officers guarding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The police cover protected the Antifa members from the pepper balls normally fired by security officers at the federal building.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) made no arrests during or after the early morning street brawls seen by many witnesses and posted on X.

The department issued a statement saying: “PPB members did not observe any person or property crimes that warranted interdiction.”

