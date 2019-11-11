Police: Speeding Porsche Crashes into Second-Story Building, Killing Two

A Porsche Boxster traveling at a high rate of speed went airborne and crashed into a commercial building’s second floor in Toms River, New Jersey, killing both the passenger and the driver, police said.

Police said the victims, Braden DeMartin, 22, and Daniel Foley, 23, died at the scene before first responders arrived, the Associated Press reported.

CNN reported that DeMartin and Foley were the only two occupants of the vehicle.

The Toms River Police said the car went out of control around 6:30 a.m. on early Sunday morning at Hooper Avenue before careening into a real estate office. Authorities stated that the vehicle was not stolen.

Police said building authorities deemed the structure, which had nobody present at the time, to be “unsafe” after the crash. Emergency crews had to make their way up from the foundation of the building to the second floor, so it took several hours for them to remove the remnants of the Porsche from the building.

The building houses four businesses, including a real estate company and a counseling services office.

Police shut down Hooper Avenue between College Drive and Indian Hill Road as they continue to investigate, News 12 New Jersey reported.