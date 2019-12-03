An anonymous donor’s gift might allow some pets to find a permanent home this Christmas season after the donor gave enough money to cover adoption fees for the month of December.

An anonymous donation given to Vance County Animal Shelter would cover the costs of adopting a cat or a dog for the next few weeks, possibly enticing people to take home a furry companion in time for the holiday season.

“We’re very excited,” Frankie Noble, Chief of Animal Services with the shelter, told WTVD. “We look at it two ways. It’s a pet possibly having a home for Christmas, and it’s emptying our shelter.”

The shelter, like many others, struggles with overcrowding. Noble said the shelter housed 154 animals as of November alone.

They often have trouble finding families interested in adopting older and bigger animals, so the donation is intended to help offset the fees associated with these larger and older animals. The adoption fee is normally $150 for dogs and $100 for cats, WRAL reported.

The donation also covers the pets’ spay and neuter fees, microchipping, routine lab tests, and medical treatments.

Approximately 40 dogs and 10 to 15 cats fall under the guidelines of the donation, Noble said.

“I’ve seen it throughout the state,” Noble said. “Just about every shelter has been full. You used to see the numbers drop down in the winter months.”

The free adoption deal lasts until December 23. Those interested in adopting will have to undergo an application process to ensure the animal goes to a decent home.